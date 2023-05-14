ATTLEBORO -- A gas station and convenience store on Route 1 in South Attleboro was robbed early Sunday, the second holdup at the business in six days.
Sunday’s robbery at Irving Oil-Rusty Lantern Market at 466 Washington St. (Route 1), was reported just before 2 a.m., Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The lone robber entered the gas station wielding a compact-style handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, who handed the man the tray from the cash register containing cash and change, Heagney said.
As the robber was leaving the station, Heagney said, he pointed the firearm one more time at the clerk then fled the store north on Route 1.
Several police officers responded to the robbery with Sgt. Ron Goyette the first to arrive, but no suspects were spotted after a search with the help of a state police K9 unit.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male. He was wearing gloves, a blue and white surgical mask, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers with a white spot on the top, Heagney said.
It is too soon in the investigation to say whether the robbery was related to one last Monday, he said.
In that robbery, two men entered the business just before 4 a.m. One of them threatened the clerk with what was believed to be a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash, according to police.
The suspects fled after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash and ran south before getting into a vehicle.
One suspect in that robbery was described as a light-skinned Black male wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray three-stripe Adidas sweatpants and white sneakers with an orange tag affixed to the left sneaker.
The other was described as a Black male wearing a black ski mask, black Nike hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants and brown work boots.
Anyone with information about the robberies or the identities of the suspects are asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department Detective Division at 508-222-1212.
