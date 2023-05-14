Attleboro police cruiser
ATTLEBORO -- A gas station and convenience store on Route 1 in South Attleboro was robbed early Sunday, the second holdup at the business in six days.

Sunday’s robbery at Irving Oil-Rusty Lantern Market at 466 Washington St. (Route 1), was reported just before 2 a.m., Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.

