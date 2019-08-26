ATTLEBORO — The annual Lees Pond Festival, which has been enjoyed by thousands of kids and their parents every fall for decades, is finished.
Its 30th edition last September was its last.
Sponsored by the South Attleboro Lions Club as a fundraiser, it was famous for food at “old-time” prices, live music and entertainment for kids and adults at its South Attleboro Veterans Memorial Park venue.
Club president Jim Sinnott confirmed on Monday that the event is dead as rumors swirled about its demise.
He said attendance and revenue have been down in recent years and it was no longer a viable money-making event for the Lions, whose mission is to raise funds so they can give to charitable causes.
Lion Ken Benoit was the chairman of the committee, but he couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
The announcement of the festival’s end comes after the city’s annual Winter Night Festival, usually held in February and Expo for the Senses, which is usually held in June, were canceled this year.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the aim was to take a year off to reevaluate the events and make them stronger and better in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.