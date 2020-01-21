ATTLEBORO — Police were searching Tuesday night for the man who robbed a South Attleboro liquor store, showing a handgun to the clerk.
The robbery was reported about 5:20 p.m. at Liquor Mart, at routes 123 and 1.
The suspect was described as a black male, about 5-foot, 9-inches tall with a medium build and wearing all black attire.
He is believed to have fled in a car.
