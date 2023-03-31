ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro man has been arraigned on a charge he killed a wild turkey with a stick in February, but his lawyer said Friday his client never intended to hurt the bird.

Jeffrey St. Laurent, 33, of 355 Brown St., Apt. B, is free on his own recognizance after pleading innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to a felony charge of cruelty to animals.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.