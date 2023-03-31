ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro man has been arraigned on a charge he killed a wild turkey with a stick in February, but his lawyer said Friday his client never intended to hurt the bird.
Jeffrey St. Laurent, 33, of 355 Brown St., Apt. B, is free on his own recognizance after pleading innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to a felony charge of cruelty to animals.
The charge stems from an encounter St. Laurent had with three wild turkeys when he came home from work on Feb. 6.
A police report says St. Laurent admitted to hitting one of the turkeys in the head with a wooden branch after they continued to approach him even after he poked at them with a bamboo stick.
Police raise a question in the report about whether the turkeys were aggressive at the time, claiming St. Laurent told police the birds were aggressive in the past but were not at the time he encountered them on Feb. 6.
But his lawyer, Edward Molari of Attleboro, said the turkeys were “extremely aggressive and he killed one of them defending himself.”
Molari said his client swung the stick to fend off the turkeys and had no intent to kill the bird.
“He’s an animal lover. It breaks his heart about what happened,” Molari said.
“The whole point was to get them to leave him alone, “ the lawyer said, “not to kill them.”
Molari said St. Laurent has called animal control officials repeatedly to get them to do something about the turkeys, but to no avail.
City animal control officials have acknowledged responding to complaints about the turkeys but say the birds are hard to catch and cannot simply be transported to another location.
A state wildlife expert told The Sun Chronicle after the turkey was killed that the birds have grown used to being around humans and are attracted to bird feeders and people who feed them.
Turkeys that become accustomed to humans and human-associated foods are likely to lose their fear of people and can cause damage or attempt to dominate people, according to experts.
To deal with aggressive turkeys, they recommend using loud noises, swatting them with a broom or spraying them with water.
The maximum penalty for an animal cruelty conviction is 2½ years in jail, a $5,000 fine or both.
