ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro man pleaded innocent Tuesday to charges he allegedly showed a handgun to the occupants of another car during a road rage incident two months ago on Route 1.
Charles F. Roy, 42, of 36 Holly St., denied any involvement in the Sept. 20 incident and his lawyer said during a bail hearing in Attleboro District Court that police have the wrong man.
He was arrested on a warrant obtained by police charging him with two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.
A man told police he was driving on Bacon Street around 9:15 p.m. with his wife when he allowed a motorist to turn in front of him by signaling with his high beams, according to a police report.
He said he followed behind the vehicle when the driver got out of his car at traffic light at Route 1 when the incident occurred.
The man told police the driver yelled at him and hit his driver’s side window then pulled up his sweatshirt and displayed a handgun in his waist band before driving off into Pawtucket.
Prosecutors say the defendant matched the description of the road rage suspect and of a man who threw coffee at another car about 90 minutes later at the Speedway gas station on Route 1.
However, Roy’s lawyer said the alleged victim told police the person involved in the road rage incident was 6-feet tall while his client is only 5-feet 5-inches in height.
Police say they tracked Roy through the license plate of the BMW he was allegedly driving and obtained security video from Speedway.
Roy’s lawyer maintained police targeted his client because he has a criminal record.
Prosecutors had requested $5,000 cash bail, noting the defendant’s criminal record which includes a prison stint on federal drug charges.
The road rage case was continued to January for a pretrial conference.
