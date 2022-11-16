Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro man pleaded innocent Tuesday to charges he allegedly showed a handgun to the occupants of another car during a road rage incident two months ago on Route 1.

Charles F. Roy, 42, of 36 Holly St., denied any involvement in the Sept. 20 incident and his lawyer said during a bail hearing in Attleboro District Court that police have the wrong man.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.