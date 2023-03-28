ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro man has been sentenced to up to four years in prison for violently assaulting his girlfriend last year because he believed she was cheating on him, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Tuesday.
Stephen D. Boulter, 45, who was living on Mendon Road when he was arrested, was sentenced to a 3- to 4-year prison term after pleading guilty to strangulation and domestic assault last week in Fall River Superior Court, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office said.
After he is released from prison, Judge Raffi Yessayan ordered Boulter to be on probation for one year.
Boulter has previously served jail time for intimidation of a witness and violating a restraining order and has had 18 separate restraining orders filed against him by 11 different individuals, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
In the Attleboro assault, Boulter’s girlfriend went to the police station on Jan. 8 with bruising and red marks on her face suffered in the violent episode four days earlier, according to Miliote.
Boulter woke his girlfriend up and began arguing with her before punching her and biting her in the face. When she attempted to scream, Boulter covered her mouth with his hand with so much force she could not breathe.
The woman was able to bang on a wall to get the attention of her roommates who intervened and separated the pair, according to Miliote.
The woman broke off the relationship and reported the assault to police after she received a call from the defendant placing her in fear. During the call, Miliote said, Boulter ordered her to remove the photos of injuries which she posted on Facebook.
The woman had suffered significant bruising, swelling, scratching, teeth marks and a lip injury from the assault.
“The defendant violently assaulted the victim and even left a bite mark on her face. He has a long criminal history including violations of court protective orders. He clearly is a danger to this victim and the community and he needs to be kept off the street,” Quinn said in a statement.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.