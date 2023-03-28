fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro man has been sentenced to up to four years in prison for violently assaulting his girlfriend last year because he believed she was cheating on him, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Tuesday.

Stephen D. Boulter, 45, who was living on Mendon Road when he was arrested, was sentenced to a 3- to 4-year prison term after pleading guilty to strangulation and domestic assault last week in Fall River Superior Court, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office said.

