ATTLEBORO — The pedestrian overpass at the South Attleboro commuter rail station might look rusted and rickety, but it’s safe, state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said Thursday.
Acknowledging that it “looks terrible,” Pollack said the overpass is inspected regularly and passes the safety test.
Pollack and area officials were at the station off Route 1A Thursday for a tour arranged by state Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro.
Others on the tour included Mayor Paul Heroux, state Reps. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, and Sens. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and Becca Rausch, D-Needham, along with MBTA personnel.
Pollack said that although the overpass is safe, a replacement or repairs would likely be included in a $30 million to $40 million renovation of the station the MBTA is planning.
The project is in the design phase, which could take about a year, she said. Next year the state hopes to start the renovation project.
Work is dependent on funding being included in next year’s state capital improvement plan, with the money coming through bonding, appropriation or federal grants, she said.
The state might do $1 million to $2 million in immediate repairs before the big project gets underway, she said, but planners have to determine if that interim work would trigger a requirement for more handicapped-access facilities.
She agreed that a public hearing should be held and Heroux and Hawkins said they would organize that.
Hawkins has been leading an aggressive push to get the overpass repaired or replaced.
He said the citizens he talks to will be happy to hear the state is working toward fixing up the station.
Another issue at the station, officials said, is a lack of parking, with lots filling up early in the morning. Pollack said the lack of parking throughout the MBTA is keeping thousands of people from using public transportation.
Some help is in the making as a private developer is planning to build an adjoining parking lot on the inbound side of the South Attleboro station.
All of the current parking is on the outbound side at Bristol Place, which makes the overpass necessary.
Barrows said commuters concerned about the lack of parking should get the train at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, where 500 spaces are available.
Pollack said work at the South Attleboro station had been delayed by proposals to move the station to another location and a lack of consensus on the best location.
Heroux and the legislators in attendance said it has been agreed that the station should remain at Bristol Place.
Pollack said Rhode Island plans to build a station in Pawtucket, but that would not replace the South Attleboro depot.
Poirier said the South Attleboro station is a regional attraction as people from her district in North Attleboro and Howitt’s district in Seekonk use it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.