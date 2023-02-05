Vista Donuts Lottery
Vista Donuts owner/manager Del Patel rings up a lottery ticket sale in July. The store most recently sold a winning $500,000 lottery ticket.

ATTLEBORO — Vista Donuts in South Attleboro has sold another big winning lottery ticket.

The store on Route 1 with the large “Lottery” sign above its name sold a scratch ticket that won its purchaser a cool $500,000 in the Massachusetts State Lottery.