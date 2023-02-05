ATTLEBORO — Vista Donuts in South Attleboro has sold another big winning lottery ticket.
The store on Route 1 with the large “Lottery” sign above its name sold a scratch ticket that won its purchaser a cool $500,000 in the Massachusetts State Lottery.
The player claimed their prize Thursday, Mass Lottery said.
The ticket was for a “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket.
This was the last such ticket worth the grand prize of $500,000 to be claimed for the game, according to the lottery’s website.
The two largest lottery prizes won in the state so far in 2023 were two $31 million Mega Millions jackpot prizes sold a week apart.
Vista Donuts has been a popular seller of lottery tickets for years. Players from nearby Rhode Island cross the state border just to buy Massachusetts lottery tickets.
Stores that sell big winning lottery tickets get payments from the Lottery as well as the ticket buyers.