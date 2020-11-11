ATTLEBORO — South Side Variety owner Dawank Patel said his store was given a nickname by out-of-staters who come in to buy lottery tickets.
“They call it the gold store,” he said of his Westminster Street business, which is a stone’s throw from the Rhode Island line in South Attleboro.
And it recently cemented that reputation.
Patel was notified by the state Lottery Commission that South Side had sold a $4 million winner.
He was told the ticket was cashed in at lottery headquarters on Nov. 4.
The name of the winner and when the ticket was sold are not known. But what is known is that the ticket is the biggest winner the family-owned business has sold in the 16 years it’s been open in the heavily-congested commercial area just off Route 1.
Dawank said the store sells thousands of lottery tickets every year. The lottery, along with snacks, coffee and tobacco, are its main items.
The second biggest winning ticket was one for $1 million, Patel said.
The family is about to expand into the sale of alcohol on the other side of Route 1 in a business called State Line Liquors, which is already up and running in lottery sales.
That area of South Attleboro is a kind of a lottery ticket mecca, with the famous Vista Donuts right next door to State Line.
Vista has always been known for selling way more lottery tickets than donuts.
Patel said a lot of the lottery business comes from Rhode Island, mainly because Massachusetts has a better lottery with bigger payouts.
He does not know if the $4 million winner is from Rhode Island or Massachusetts or somewhere else, but whoever it is will at some point be added to “the wall of winners” at South Side.
Patel said the store expects to get a 1 percent of the payout, or $40,000, for selling the winning ticket.
He said that cash will go back into the business, maybe to pay for coolers in the liquor store.
