ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro teenager suspected of breaking into a convenience store near his home two weeks ago is allegedly at it again.
Kyle Leroux, 18, of 135 Hackett Ave., was arrested at his home early Tuesday morning after he allegedly broke into two Route 1 businesses near his home, police said.
Leroux was later ordered held without bail after an Attleboro District Court judge revoked the Leroux’s bail set in connection with the Aug. 13 break-in at Attleboro Convenience on Route 1.
Police say they arrested him inside the store.
Leroux was arrested again early Tuesday after police responded to a 12:35 a.m. burglar alarm at J’s Vapor Den on Route 1 and discovered a break-in at Baba Ghannooj, a pizza shop nearby on the highway.
Officers were searching the area with the help of state Trooper Brandyn Henson and his K9 partner Mattis who, police say, followed a scent from J’s Vapor Den to Leroux’s home.
Leroux, who has nearly two dozen charges on his criminal record, was also captured on the shop’s video surveillance system, police said.
. Police are familiar with Lerouxaccording to a police report.
The officers who helped apprehend Leroux Tuesday morning, Sgt. Russell Castro, Michael Antunes, Vanessa Walsh-Diaz and Noel Nieves, were the same officers who helped arrest him earlier this month.
Also assisting Tuesday morning were Officer Leo McKenzie and Detective Paul Lesbirel.
In all of the incidents, police say, the glass front doors of the businesses were smashed.
In addition to four charges related the Aug. 13 break-in, Leroux now faces two counts each of breaking and entering and malicious destruction.
Innocent pleas have been entered in both cases, which were continued to next month for pretrial conferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.