ATTLEBORO — Hanah Mikulis-Laviano may have to use a wheelchair to get around, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have some exhilarating fun in the snow.
During the recent snowstorm, the 26-year-old went “skiing” around her South Attleboro neighborhood in her specially-outfitted wheelchair.
“We’ve managed to get Hanah out again but this time in a blizzard with her brother,” her father, Charles Volpe, said, referring to brother Duncan Volpe, 13.
The family made the special wheelchair about seven years ago. “We designed and made the wheelchair ourselves, using an old wheelchair, skis, duct tape, screws and a glue gun,” mother Bethany Mikulis said. “We originally designed the wheelchair for getting her out to her bus when she was attending school and also so that she’d be able to still sled with her brothers.
“We live on a dead end street, at the top of the hill, so the person that pushes Hanah, once she gets going, then jumps on, puts their feet on the skis and gets to go down with her,” Mikulis added. “Han loves it and asks to crash into snowbanks. We do it for a few minutes at a time.”
Mikulis-Laviano is believed to be the only person in the world with her chromosomal karyotype, a genetic disorder, and has been wheelchair-bound for about a decade, her parents said.
“She has multiple diagnoses but several of them includes neuromuscular degeneration and early onset Alzheimer’s and severe osteoporosis,” Bethany Mikulis said. “She can ambulate somewhat but it’s incredibly painful as her spine is slowly collapsing.”
Her daughter is currently on palliative care but has also been on hospice care twice in her life, having survived a month-long stay at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence six years ago.
The family lives on Hampson Street in South Attleboro.