EASTON -- The following students graduated Wednesday night from Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School:
FOXBORO: Michael Bohnenberger, Hannah Brown, Liam Harvey, Connor Maduskuie, Jacob Pereira, Emma Riccard, and Alexa Wallace.
MANSFIELD: Asher Beckwith, Declan Beede, Benjamin Bielan, Jack Carifa, Sebastian Chinea, Ashli Cohen, Ryan Collins, Daniel Courtney, Samantha Duarte, Armin Forde, Emily Funaro, Daniel Garrahy, Kyle Instasi, Edward Kasprzyk, Ronald Klayman, Ashleigh Litsey, Michael Nagle, Liam O'Brien, Shane Pacheco, Evelyn Pasquale, Katie Pierce, Sameenah Qureshi, Mohammad Sengaba, Tatiana Sicard, Joy Silva, Henry Stiehl, and Caleb Trost.
NORTON: Davina Alves, Devon Berlo, Erika Blanchard, Delana Butler, Joshua Carrara, Aiden DeFilippo, Daniel Dyckman, Grace Dyer, Lillian Ellston, Jeffrey Fortune, Jeremiah Hale, Michael Krysko, Audrey LaCivita, Jacob Lehan, Ella Masse, Liam McLaughlin, Sandro Mendes, Jason Micciantuono, Anthony Musto, Luke Nastar, Nicholas Pentz, Dillon Schillberg, Evelynn Silva, Ryan Silva, Alexandra Sokolowski, James Villalobos, and John Whalen.
