EASTON — Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School has named its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022, both from the school’s medical assisting program.
Valedictorian Alyssa Robillard of Norton has been an honor roll student for all four years of high school, participating in the National Honor Society as well as becoming a certified clinical medical assistant. She also volunteered for three years at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
She plans to study nursing at the University of Rhode Island.
“Alyssa’s accomplishments in both her academic and vocational studies are inspiring. Her ability to achieve excellence over the course of the pandemic is notable,” said Principal Leslie Weckesser. “The future of health care looks brighter just because of her diligence.”
Salutatorian Briana Pires of Brockton also earned honor roll status as well as being named best vocational student and a Southeastern All-Star. She received the outstanding senior in science award and has earned multiple scholarships.
She plans to attend the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services, majoring in premed biomedical sciences.
“Brianna has set high expectations for herself and dedicated career goals. I look forward to seeing her contributions to the medical field,” Weckesser said.
Robillard and Pires graduated with their 346 classmates Wednesday in a ceremony held on the school’s football field. Among the graduates, were 31 students who received liberal arts associate’s degrees from Massasoit Community College through the school’s Early College High School Partnership.