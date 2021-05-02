EASTON -- The Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School District has been awarded $150,000 from the state for worker training and job placement.
The grant money will prepare unemployed and underemployed participants for welder and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine operator positions.
Southeastern serves 10 communities, including Norton, Mansfield and Foxboro.
The school's grant partners include MassHire, Brockton Career Center and Workforce Board, and the following employer partners: DeAngelis Iron Works, Pine Hill Equipment, and Rens Welding & Fabricating.
The money is part of $2.1 million being allocated to 10 vocational technical high schools as part of the state's Career Technical Initiative, to support additional training programs for students and adults.
The funds will support training and skill-building programs in construction, trades and manufacturing across 23 different career pathways.
“The Career Technical Initiative is an important component to our economic recovery, because it helps connect people with career pathways in high-demand fields and expand our skilled workforce so our businesses can grow and thrive,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.
The Career Technical Initiative aims to provide more residents access to career technical training using the state’s existing resources at vocational high schools, while helping businesses grow by increasing the population of skilled workers able to be employed in trade and construction jobs.
Launched in January 2020, the program aims to train an additional 20,000 workers over the next four years.
