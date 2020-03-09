EASTON -- A teaching assistant at the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School has been fired and is now facing rape charges related to his alleged involvement with students, officials confirmed Monday.
Matthew Parris, 29, of Raynham, faces arraignment Monday afternoon in Taunton District Court on charges of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child with force and kidnapping of a child, according to a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
Parris, who worked at the school for about 1 1/2 years, was fired Thursday afternoon immediately after school officials were notified of the allegations, Superintendent Louis Lopes said Monday morning.
"We took immediate action. The safety of our students is our number one priority even above education," Lopes said.
Lopes said he was limited in what information he could release about the allegations "because it is a police matter."
"I can't get into details," Lopes said.
Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, said he could not discuss details before the defendant is arraigned.
Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan was not immediately available for comment.
There was no telephone listing available for Parris and the court had no lawyer listed for him.
The school has students from nine towns, including Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton.
In an email to parents, Lopes and Southeastern's principal Leslie Weckesser said the school was notified Thursday of "a potentially serious and completely inappropriate incident between one of our teaching assistants and several students" and that the assistant was terminated. The school did not release the name of the assistant.
Parris is not allowed on school property and is no longer allowed to have any contact with students, the statement said.
The school, they said, turned over all their investigative paperwork and reports to "the proper police authorities."
In addition to meeting with the families of those involved, the administrators say they have also notified and are working with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and are filling a report with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"We want to thank the teachers, students, parents and administrators who reported their concerns in a timely manner so that we could take immediate and appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. We are very proud of our dedicated and professional community of adults and students," the statement said.
The administrators also said they could not release more information, citing the ongoing police investigation.
In addition, administrators also urged parents to talk to their children about safety protocols and said staff is not allowed to meet with or transport students on an individual basis without another adult or student present. Staff members are not allowed to contact students from private social media or email accounts, they said.
