NORFOLK — The budget for the upcoming fiscal year was easily passed at Wednesday’s annual town meeting which attracted an unusually small crowd.
Just 69, or .88%, of the town’s 7,848 registered voters turned out for the three-hour meeting at King Philip Middle School.
Aside from the fall town meeting in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, it was the lowest town meeting turnout in a decade, Town Clerk Carol Greene said Thursday.
Topping the 30-article warrant was the $49.6 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 that brings a $2.5 million, or about 5%, increase over this year’s spending.
It is the highest increase in recent years, and attributed to unexpected steep rises in assessments Norfolk is required to pay, including for the King Philip Regional schools.
Of the three towns in the school district, Norfolk is being hit the hardest this year by KP assessments, which are based on enrollment. The town’s charge has increased 11.2%.
KP Superintendent Paul Zinni, who was attending his last Norfolk town meeting as he is retiring, highlighted the fact one-fourth of the $38.5 million school budget is covered by state aid, which is projected to rise just 1.5%, but the remainder comes from local taxpayers.
Special education costs are increasing by $750,000, consuming about half the 3.9% overall budget increase. Also, three positions won’t be filled, Zinni said.
Norfolk schools are experiencing a steady rise in enrollment, requiring additional staff, and class sizes will be rising slightly, Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said, noting a third grade class could see 22 or 23 students. Also, a $40,000 federal grant is being lost.
To balance the budget, some positions are being eliminated and not filled, including a firefighter, children’s librarian and DPW grounds worker. An assistant building commissioner will be part time.
Also, $744,000 in federal revenue from COVID and $159,000 in reserve funds are being tapped to balance the budget.
“This budget was a challenging budget,” Town Administrator Justin Casanova-Davis said.
State aid on the town government side is expected to climb $204,882, or 4.7%.
The water division budget comes in at $1.67 million, a $102,442 decrease, and the wastewater budget at $203,618, a hike of $26,585.
The town operates a small wastewater treatment facility that serves the center of town, and $58,000 had to be allocated to cover a shortfall from users behind in their payments.
For this fiscal year, another $104,000 was appropriated for various expenses.
Community Preservation Act funds were approved for a few projects, including $40,000 for exterior repair of the historic Grange Hall, and $60,000 for the development of an Open Space and Recreation Plan.
The plan will help attract grants, it was pointed out.
The funding request was questioned as another $50,000 earlier in the meeting had been approved to complete a master plan to guide the town in the next decade in many areas, including economic development, transportation and housing.
There could be some overlap of the plans, Casanova-Davis said.
Among zoning changes proposed by the planning board was a revision of the sign bylaw to give more flexibility to businesses that requested modifications.
Changes include allowing lit up signs protruding from buildings and on buildings to improve their visibility at night.
“Some said they don’t want the center to look like the Las Vegas strip,” and that won’t be the case, planning board member Melissa Meo said, noting signs will require a special permit from the board.
After much discussion, the amendment was approved by the required two-thirds majority.
The conservation commission proposed a change to the Wetlands Protection Bylaw to bring it in line with state requirements, and that also was approved.