ATTLEBORO -- City councilors have pushed the special election for an at-large city councilor back by two weeks and it is now set for June 6.
Last week, the ordinance and elections committee voted to schedule the election for May 23, but due to a polling place not being available, the council was forced to move it to June 6.
The Elks Club in Ward 6 is the polling place that will not be available for the May 23 date.
Election office administrator Leslie Veiga said nomination papers for the special election will be ready for distribution on Friday at 9 a.m.
Papers with at least 100 signatures of registered Attleboro voters are due back by 5 p.m. April 7.
The election commission has until April 18 to certify the papers.
A ballot position lottery will be held in council chambers at 5:05 p.m. on April 20.
The last day to register to vote in the special election is May 27, 10 days before the election.
The election office will be open until 5 p.m. on that day.
The last day to request a vote-by-mail or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 30. All vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on June 6.
And the last day to vote absentee in person at the election office is noon on June 5.
The special election is needed because at-large city councilor Cathleen DeSimone was elected mayor in another special election on Feb. 28.
She beat out then acting mayor Jay DiLisio, 49% to 42%.
John Davis and Timothy Barone finished third and fourth, respectively.
That special mayoral election was needed because former mayor Paul Heroux was elected sheriff of Bristol County in November.
