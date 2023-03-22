City Hall Exterior
Attleboro City Hall

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- City councilors have pushed the special election for an at-large city councilor back by two weeks and it is now set for June 6.

Last week, the ordinance and elections committee voted to schedule the election for May 23, but due to a polling place not being available, the council was forced to move it to June 6.

