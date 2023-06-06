City Hall Exterior
Buy Now

Attleboro City Hall

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Cty voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill an open, at-large city council seat.

There are three candidates: Timothy Barone, 48, Laurie Sawyer, 51, and Jonathan Tavares, 29.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.