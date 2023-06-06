ATTLEBORO — Cty voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill an open, at-large city council seat.
There are three candidates: Timothy Barone, 48, Laurie Sawyer, 51, and Jonathan Tavares, 29.
How many of the 33,469 registered voters will turn out to cast a ballot is unknown, but the special election for mayor of Attleboro held in February attracted only 16% of voters.
The seat came open when then-city councilor Cathleen DeSimone was elected mayor in a February special election.
Her opponents were Barone, former city councilor and mayoral candidate John Davis, and council President Jay DiLisio.
If the special mayoral election drew just 16% of voters, it is expected that the turnout for the council race will be even lower. Some city officials are guessing around 10%.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
