FOXBORO — Round trip tickets for special event train service to a Luke Combs concert at Gillette Stadium this month go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. The tickets are for the Combs show on Saturday, July 22.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis will be providing service to the show from stations in Boston and Providence.
There will be only regular train service for the Friday, July 21 show. The last train departs Foxboro for Boston at 10:20 p.m.
Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train.
The country superstar is making his debut at the stadium as part of his 2023 world tour.
The Boston special events train will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at the final destination of Foxboro Station.
The Providence train will depart from Providence Station with stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station.
Trains will depart Foxboro 30 minutes after the concert ends.
