Music - Songs of the Summer

Luke Combs will be performing July 21 and 22 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

 Amy Harris — invision linkable, Invision / The Associated Press

FOXBORO — Round trip tickets for special event train service to a Luke Combs concert at Gillette Stadium this month go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. The tickets are for the Combs show on Saturday, July 22.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis will be providing service to the show from stations in Boston and Providence.

