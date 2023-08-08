FOXBORO — Round-trip special event train service is being offered for two upcoming concerts at Gillette Stadium.
The MBTA service will be available from Boston and Providence for the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band show on Aug. 26, and from Boston only for the Karol G show on Sept. 28.
Round-trip tickets are $20 and will be available for purchase exclusively via the mTicket app.
Tickets for the train to and from the Springsteen show will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday. Train tickets for the Sept. 28 Karol G will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available.
The Providence special event train will depart from Providence Station and make stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station.
The Boston special event trains will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station.
The complete schedule for each show will be announced closer to the show dates at mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium, but each special event train is projected to arrive in Foxboro about an hour before each concert starts and will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after each show ends.
The MBTA is also providing previously announced special train service to the Bruce Springsteen show on Aug. 24, and to the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks show on Sept. 23. For more information, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.