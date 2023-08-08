Foxboro Commuter Rail
Round-trip train service is being offered for upcoming concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO — Round-trip special event train service is being offered for two upcoming concerts at Gillette Stadium.

The MBTA service will be available from Boston and Providence for the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band show on Aug. 26, and from Boston only for the Karol G show on Sept. 28.

