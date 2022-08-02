PLAINVILLE — While state lawmakers reached a compromise Monday on a bill that would allow sports betting in Massachusetts, the law’s potential impact on the state’s only “racino” is not quite a sure thing.

State regulators say they are looking at the bill, which was sent to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk following a marathon legislative session that wrapped up early Monday. But the management at Plainridge Park Casino seems to believe it could be a winning hand.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews