PLAINVILLE — While state lawmakers reached a compromise Monday on a bill that would allow sports betting in Massachusetts, the law’s potential impact on the state’s only “racino” is not quite a sure thing.
State regulators say they are looking at the bill, which was sent to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk following a marathon legislative session that wrapped up early Monday. But the management at Plainridge Park Casino seems to believe it could be a winning hand.
“We are very pleased that the commonwealth has joined the ranks as one of 36 states to have legalized sports betting,” North Grounsell, vice president and general manager of Plainridge, said in an email. “We look forward to working with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to open a retail sportsbook at Plainridge Park Casino and to launch our mobile app as soon as possible.”
The commission is due to take up the issue at its next meeting on Thursday. Spokesman Thomas Mills said the commission is reviewing the bill.
“Over the last several years we have been monitoring legislation that has designated the MGC as regulator of a Massachusetts sports wagering industry, and staff have been doing their due diligence in order to proceed swiftly should a proposal be signed into law,” Mills said.
Meetings and information will be available on the commission’s website, he added.
Lawmakers reached a compromise on sports betting at the end of the Legislature’s session.
The House and Senate versions of the bill differed on collegiate sports betting, with the Senate version barring such wagers and the House version allowing it. Several universities in the state that play NCAA Division I athletics had previously expressed opposition to college sports betting.
Rhode Island legalized sports betting in 2018 and all other bordering states allow it, except Vermont. Local lawmakers have consistently supported legalizing it.
Under Monday’s compromise, betting on in-state colleges and universities will not be allowed unless those schools are playing in a national tournament, including the NCAA basketball tournaments.
“I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts, bringing the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to MA,” Democratic House Speaker Ron Mariano said in a tweet at about 5 a.m. Monday
Baker, who in the past has expressed support for sports wagering, has said evidence shows that state residents are already traveling to Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York and Connecticut to place legal wagers.
Plainridge Park is the state’s lone slots-only casino, with no live table games, something area legislators have addressed in the past without success. It does offer live harness racing, the only site in the state still doing so, and simulcasting from out-of-state tracks.
The bill also includes measures to address problem gambling.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional.
The House approved sports wagering in 2020 as part of a broader economic package, but Senate leaders declined to include it in their version, arguing it was the wrong time to be introducing an entirely new industry to the state.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)
