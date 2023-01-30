PLAINVILLE — Sports fans, place your bets.
Legalized sports betting is set to kick off Tuesday, less than two weeks before the Super Bowl, in the state’s gambling parlors, including Plainridge Park Casino on Route 1.
Plainridge as well as the other two casinos in Massachusetts, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, can begin accepting bets on sporting events starting at 10 a.m.
State officials estimate the betting will bring in about $30 million a year in revenue.
“We are excited to be able to accept in-person sports wagering action for the first time,” Plainridge spokesman C.J. Chapman said.
The state’s first gambling parlor has set up a special section at its venue, Barstool Sportsbook, for sports betting, with plenty of large screen TVs.
Sports betting is allowed under the recently enacted Massachusetts Sports Wagering Law.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission members Monday met to continue hashing out implementation of sports wagering, including operators’ house rules and issuing certificates of operation for the three casinos.
Addiction to gambling remains a concern with gambling options expanding, and a Voluntary Self-Exclusion list has been established specifically for sports wagering.
Since casino gambling began in Massachusetts in 2015, more than 1,700 people have enrolled in a VSE program and there are currently 1,329 individuals enrolled.
The programs allow gambling patrons to restrict their access to gambling for a pre-determined amount of time.
With the introduction of sports wagering, individuals will have the option to self-exclude from casino gaming floors, retail and digital (mobile/online) sportsbooks, or both forms of gambling.
To join the program, call 1-800-GAM-1234, visit www.gamesensema.com or in-person at GameSense Info Centers at the casinos.
Plainridge officials say they train their employees to monitor for such problems and urge gamblers to bet responsibly.
A study conducted last year by researchers at UMass Amherst estimated 13% to 20% of Massachusetts adults have engaged in sports betting ahead of it being made legal.
The same study found evidence sports wagering led to an increase in gambling woes.
“VSE programs are proven to be a successful tool for those who need a break from gambling to manage their own play,” MGC Chair Cathy Judd-Stein said. “In light of research we have at our disposal, the MGC and our licensees are committed to offering these types of programs and a range of other resources to help gamblers in the Commonwealth.”
An early evaluation of the VSE program in Massachusetts found enrollees reported significant improvements in gambling problems, mental health, and relationship quality six-months after enrolling.
“While VSE is one way to help people struggling with a gambling problem, we highly recommend they also seek treatment from a qualified clinician,” said MGC Director of Research and Responsible Gaming Mark Vander Linden.
The Massachusetts Problem Gambling Helpline (800-327-5050) can provide callers with information about treatment and other resources.
“Massachusetts has provided innovation and leadership in the realms of problem and responsible gambling,” said Marlene Warner, CEO of Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health. “This early and comprehensive approach to VSE continues in that tradition. We hope that anyone in need of a conversation and some help with minimizing the impact gambling has on their life will consider this evidence-based program.”
