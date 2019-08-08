REHOBOTH — Fall sports and other extracurricular activities in Dighton-Rehoboth schools can go on as scheduled after officials agreed to restore nearly $400,000 to this year’s budget, a compromise that would eliminate the need for an override election.
School committee members and selectmen reached a deal to restore the funding, it was announced at a school board meeting Wednesday night.
Plans are to bring back administrative positions that were also facing elimination.
School board members voted unanimously on the compromise at the meeting, and selectmen did so at their meeting Monday night.
“I think there’s a lot of progress being made,” school board Chairwoman Katherine Cooper said.
Nonunion positions school officials hope to bring back are assistant superintendent, information technology director, dean of activities and athletics, and facility director. More details about those positions are expected to be discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“We don’t want to touch personnel,” Cooper said.
Superintendent Anthony Azar said sports team practices and scrimmages scheduled in the coming weeks can proceed.
“Our big concern is getting the kids on the field,” Azar said.
School officials are looking at cutbacks in textbooks, supplies and other areas to bridge the gap from the $559,000 they originally sought and the amount of the compromise.
School committee Vice Chairwoman Rachel Dingus pointed out more reimbursement from the state is expected, including for transportation.
“We have a proposed compromise with the school committee” selectmen Chairman Gerald Schwall said. “We were in constant contact with school committee members over the past week. We feel we collectively have come up with something that will work.”
The development requires another town meeting that hasn’t been scheduled yet but would cancel a special election for a $559,000 tax hike involving an override of tax-levy limiting state Proposition 2 1/2. Most of the record 1,025 residents who attended a July 16 special town meeting supported the election route at the recommendation of town officials.
“If everything works out, there would be no need for an election,” Schwall said.
There would also be no need for a controversial district-wide so-called “tent” meeting that would have involved Rehoboth and Dighton, something school officials had voted to proceed with along with the election but agreed to postpone Wednesday.
A last resort would have resulted in the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education setting the budget.
About 100 students, parents and school employees turned out to Wednesday’s meeting in the high school auditorium, with several asking questions about the still-evolving budget situation.
With state approval pending, the plan is to operate on the anticipated revised $43.97 million school budget with a Rehoboth assessment of $19.355 million while waiting for town meeting approval.
“We’ll have a budget that puts us back essentially where we were last year,” school board member Anthony Arrigo said. “There are several steps. We are somewhat optimistic we will be in a good spot.”
If not approved, the school district would revert to a budget under the $18.97 million Rehoboth assessment approved at the May annual town meeting. Dighton would then see a reduction in its assessment.
The situation has been complicated, and outside officials have made presentations at recent school board meetings, including from the state Department of Education. A forum was held last week that involved a financial presentation from a representative of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
Layoff notices to a couple dozen teachers and librarians were rescinded in June. Seven other staff members who were issued layoff notices likely won’t be rehired because of an anticipated decline in freshman enrollment and license and performance issues, school officials say.
