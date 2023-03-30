ATTLEBORO — A celebration of Earth Day and spring is set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in the downtown.
The free event will include a market of locally made wares from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., free spring-themed activities, and a concert.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — A celebration of Earth Day and spring is set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in the downtown.
The free event will include a market of locally made wares from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., free spring-themed activities, and a concert.
Parking will be available at the Sanford Street Garage next to Cuddy Court, which should be the first stop of the day.
Items made by Attleboro artists will be for sale and there will be food trucks as well.
And in Balfour Park on County Street, Earth Day activities such as composting tutorials and a textile recycling bin, as well as spring activities such as painting flower pots and making your own flower-pressed bandanas, will take place.
From 2-4 p.m., the local Celtic rock band Below the Gaff will perform on stage at Balfour Park.
Local nonprofits and community partners will also be offering free information.
In addition, there will be a downtown storefront decorating contest.
The public can vote for their favorite storefront in an online survey.
First place will win $500 while second place will win $300
Thompson Realty and Rockland Trust are sponsoring the event.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.