Tom Cuddy Courtyard Dedication
Cuddy Court in downtown Attleboro will be part of Earth Day festivities April 15.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — A celebration of Earth Day and spring is set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in the downtown.

The free event will include a market of locally made wares from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., free spring-themed activities, and a concert.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.