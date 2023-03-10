Spring Forward-Daylight Saving

People in parts of the United States that observe daylight saving time will set their clocks ahead this weekend as the country switches from standard time.

 AP staff — staff, AP / The Associated Press

With clocks being changed this weekend, public safety officials and AAA Northeast are warning of the dangers of drowsy driving as a result of the time switch.

And as the days become longer, more children, pedestrians, joggers, walkers and bicyclists will likely be more active outdoors and during peak travel times, AAA cautions.