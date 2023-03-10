With clocks being changed this weekend, public safety officials and AAA Northeast are warning of the dangers of drowsy driving as a result of the time switch.
And as the days become longer, more children, pedestrians, joggers, walkers and bicyclists will likely be more active outdoors and during peak travel times, AAA cautions.
Fire officials are also reminding residents and businesses to change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and make sure they are functioning as they push clocks ahead an hour Saturday night.
Experts say it can take about a week for our bodies to adjust to the time change.
“Statistics show that the number of fatigue-related auto crashes increases in the days following the clock change,” said Marian Berkowtiz, founder of the Massachusetts-based Drowsy Driving Prevention Project.
Plan long drives with a friend or if you are driving alone, take frequent breaks (at least every couple of hours) at a safe spot such as a rest area or off of an exit, Berkowtiz recommends.
Drowsy driving causes about 1 million crashes, 500,000 injuries, and 8,000 deaths each year in the U.S., according to the National Highway Safety Administration.
The effects of drowsy driving are similar to those produced by driving under the influence: impaired judgement, coordination, vision and slower reaction times. Even missing one or two hours of sleep can nearly double the risk of a crash, officials say.
“Drowsy driving is a significant traffic safety issue,” said Mary Maguire, vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast and a Norton resident. “As Americans move their clocks ahead by one hour they need to remember to monitor their sleep schedule to prevent drowsiness on the road.
“The adjustment period after the clock change can be lengthy and drivers are more likely to drive tired, especially those impacted by sleep disorders,” Maguire said. “It’s essential for everyone to be extra vigilant about staying alert during these critical weeks as our bodies adjust.”
Nearly 20 percent of drivers admit to driving when they were so tired, they had a hard time keeping their eyes open at least once in the previous 30 days, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says.
AAA recommends getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road, travel at times of the day when normally awake, and avoid heavy foods and medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.
Fire safety
The National Fire Protection Association offers the following tips to prevent fires or carbon monoxide poisoning:
- Test all smoke alarms at least once a month, pressing the test button.
- Smoke alarms with non-replaceable batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
- Smoke alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year, and should be replaced after 10 years.
- CO alarms should be replaced according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Install smoke alarms inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement. On levels without bedrooms, install alarms in the living room (or den or family room) or near the stairway to the upper level, or in both locations.
- CO alarms should be installed in a central location outside each bedroom or sleeping area, on every story of the home and in other locations required by standards, codes or laws.