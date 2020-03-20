Spring has finally arrived, though you can be forgiven for not noticing.
Unlike most years, the change in seasons won’t stand out so much with the unseasonably warm and nearly snow-free winter we’ve had.
The new season officially swept in late Thursday, with the first full day of spring Friday.
It might as well have arrived weeks ago, the weather has been so, well, springlike.
Most days in March have seen high temperatures in the 50s, 60s and even 70s, and most low temps have been in the 30s and 40s, according to the Attleboro Water Department. Typical highs and lows run in the 40s and 20s/low 30s, department records show.
In fact, the thermometer Friday topped off at 68 degrees late in the afternoon, with a low of 40 at midnight.
There was also a high wind gust of 30 mph at 5 p.m. as a cold front blew in after the mild day, which started out fairly foggy.
Nearly three-quarters of an inch of much-needed rain was recorded by the water department Thursday and Friday.
The month has been extremely dry, with only about an inch of rain, including the total from the past two days.
How mild has this past winter been?
Dominic Cucé of North Attleboro wrote to The Sun Chronicle in mid-February with the following observation: “I am looking at Falls Pond and I see completely open water; not a bit of ice anywhere. I have been living on the pond for almost 32 years and for most of that time, this time of year the pond would be frozen solid, often covered with several inches of ice and snow.”
And Cuce says it has been a trend. “Last year it was frozen for just a couple of weeks, and this year it never froze solid enough for it to be safe to walk on.”
The lowest temperature this winter and only single-digit day was 8 degrees the middle of February. Only eight other years had one or no days below freezing.
With the warmer temperatures, precipitation this past season ended up being mostly rain.
Just 13 1/2 inches of snow has fallen this snow season.
December brought 9 1/4 inches, slightly over what is typical for the month. January had 3 1/4 inches for a month that usually gets 11 inches. February saw absolutely no snow, but that month is usually the snowiest, averaging 11 3/4 inches. And March, which normally receives 6 1/2 inches, had just an inch of snow.
No snow in February is quite a feat. The only years that’s happened over 83 years of record keeping by the water department were 1998 and 1984.
March can be a snowy month, meteorologists point out. Last March saw 18 1/4 inches — three times its average, with one storm of over a foot. Some snow is forecast for Monday but it is expected to mix with rain.
If there is no more snow this snow season, which began Nov. 1 and ends April 1, the season will go down as the seventh least snowiest in the books.
Overall, snowfall last winter season totaled 39 inches, which is about normal.
For those who enjoyed this winter, there is something else to look forward to as spring moves on into summer. On the first day of spring, the so-called March equinox, the length of day and night are nearly equal, and from now on, the days will be getting longer.
This year spring arrived the earliest in 124 years. Traditionally, the first day of spring is celebrated March 20 or 21, and the last time it arrived earlier was way back in 1896, according to the Farmers Almanac.
The earlier date this year reflects the accumulation of small differences between the length of the year and the 365 1/4 days that the leap year system is based upon, UMass Amherst astronomer Stephen Schneider said. This year was a leap year with February having 29 days.
