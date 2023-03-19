Spring is finally arriving Monday after one of the mildest winters in years.
Hardly any snow fell, and temperatures were unseasonably warm many days.
It was a blessing for those hoping to save on heating and snow removal costs in these money-tight times.
However, if you enjoy winter landscapes and activities that go with it such as sledding and skating, you were disappointed.
While many communities in the region were hit with several inches of snow last Tuesday and most Attleboro area communities called off school, the weather ended up being mostly rainy and windy around here.
Attleboro saw nearly 1 1/2 inches of rain that started Monday.
That has been the story of this winter as meteorologists say when there has been precipitation, it usually was too warm for it to be snow.
In the case Tuesday, the ground was also too warm for much snow to pile up, the weather experts said.
March so far has had no measurable snow for a month that usually gets about 7 inches.
In February, just 3 1/4 inches was recorded — the last day of the month — by the Attleboro Water Department, and February typically gets 11 3/4 inches.
January saw 2 3/4 inches when the month normally has 11 inches.
And December had only 1 1/2 inches, and that month traditionally gets around 8 inches.
The snowfall tallies up to just 7 1/2 inches and most winters get over 30 inches of snow, water department records show.
Temperatures were erratic at times, though.
February’s weather set numerous records, both on the high end and low end of temps, reflecting the most unusual winter.
February will be remembered for the extreme cold two consecutive days early in the month.
There was a low of minus 4 on Feb. 3 that broke the record for the date of minus 3 set in 1955, city water department records show.
However, the thermometer bottomed out at an arctic minus 10 the next day — the coldest temperature in the area in seven years.
That low temp broke a 81-year-old record dating back to 1942 of minus 3 on the date, and just four other February days in the record books have been colder.
Strong winds both days made it feel like well below zero, with wind chills the coldest day plunging into the minus 20s and 30s.
The frigid weather led to several instances of pipes bursting when the thermometer reached the 50s the following day.
Other than the two polar days, February was rather mild.
The average daily high was 44, which compares to a typical 38 degrees and was just shy of the record of 47.
The highest temp was 67 Feb. 16, which shattered the record high for the date of 60 in 2006. The high fell into a five-way tie for the fourth warmest February day in the record books.
January had an average daily low of 30, well above the usual 19, and tying the all-time record from 1953. The lowest temperature was only 22.
The average daily high for January was 44, with 36 the norm, and only two years had higher such temps. The highest temp was 57.
The overall unseasonable temperatures are attributed to upper air flows coming from the warmer Southwest more than the usual cold north, meteorologists say.
