Snow Scenes Tuesday
Attleboro District Court head custodian Leo Dumas clears the walkway ramp leading to the entrance after a few inches of snow fell in late February. It was one of the few snowstorms of a mild winter.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

Spring is finally arriving Monday after one of the mildest winters in years.

Hardly any snow fell, and temperatures were unseasonably warm many days.