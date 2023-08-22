Concerts File Photos
Bruce Springsteen performs at Gillette Stadium this Thursday and Saturday, Aug. 24 and 26.

 SUN CHRONICLE ARCHIVE

FOXBORO — Going to see the Boss Thursday and Saturday night?

Gillette Stadium officials and police recommend hitting the road early, particularly for Thursday night’s sold-out show when the concert coincides with weekday commuter traffic.

