FOXBORO — Going to see the Boss Thursday and Saturday night?
Gillette Stadium officials and police recommend hitting the road early, particularly for Thursday night’s sold-out show when the concert coincides with weekday commuter traffic.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
FOXBORO — Going to see the Boss Thursday and Saturday night?
Gillette Stadium officials and police recommend hitting the road early, particularly for Thursday night’s sold-out show when the concert coincides with weekday commuter traffic.
The shows will start at 7:30 p.m., with parking lots scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. and gates opening at 5:30 p.m. There is no opening act, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.
Tickets are still available for Saturday night’s show.
The concerts, the first at Gillette for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since 2016, come a week after the Boss cancelled two shows in Philadelphia due to illness.
Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after each show. Fans must use interstates 95 and 495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 to get to Gillette.
Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps.
Stadium lots will open for parking at 3:30 p.m. Gillette offers general parking for all ticket holders. General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket. A parking pass is not required for general parking.
For ticketholders wishing to park on the stadium side of Route 1, they must have a prepaid parking pass.
When the gates open, fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster Gates.
Fans with field seats or field general admission should enter via the Enel Plaza gate only.
A full stadium map and seating chart is available at gillettestadium.com/general-seating-chart/.
Fans attending the concerts are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside the stadium.
For more information on the clear bag policy and other information about prohibited items, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Commuter Rail and Keolis are providing round-trip, special event train service from both Boston and Providence for the Saturday night show. A limited number of $20 round-trip tickets are on sale now exclusively via the mTicket app.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.