Bruce Springsteen performs in concert. (Photo courtesy of Rob DeMartin)

FOXBORO -- The Boss and his stellar band are returning to Gillette Stadium in August.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be hitting the stage at Gillette on Aug. 24 -- the first time here since August 2003. Tickets go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m., it was announced Tuesday.