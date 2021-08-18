MANSFIELD -- A squirrel was blamed for knocking out power to 1,500 customers in town, some for up to three hours Wednesday morning.
The vast majority of customers, almost 1,200, had power restored in about an hour, said Joe Sollecito, general manager of the town’s electric department.
Power was restored for another 314 customers along Ware Street, between Essex and East streets, in just over two hours, Sollecito said.
Four customers near Tracey Circle were without power longer because of transformer damage, he said.
The squirrel knocked out a circuit shortly after 6 a.m. on Ware Street, near Tracey Circle, tripping out the circuit which included about 1,500 customers.
Customers on South Main Street, including town hall, Fruit Street, Ware Street and other surrounding streets were affected, Sollecito said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.