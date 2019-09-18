MANSFIELD — Over 230 customers in West Mansfield were without power for about a half-hour Wednesday morning after a squirrel climbed on a cable wire on a utility pole on Gilbert Street.
The power went out just after 7:30 a.m. but was restored about 8:10 a.m., said Joe Sollecito, general manger of the electric department.
