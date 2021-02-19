MANSFIELD -- A power failure in West Mansfield Friday morning was caused by a squirrel that contacted electrical lines at the Gilbert Street substation.
The outage affected about 200 customers on Gilbert, Otis and School streets as well as Spring and Willow streets, according to Joe Sollecito, general manager of the town’s electric department.
The power failure occurred about 6:15 a.m. and about 50 customers had power restored in about an hour after workers isolated a circuit to make repairs, Sollecito said.
The remainder of the customers had power restored in about two hours, according to Sollecito.
