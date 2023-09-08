NORFOLK — Some squirrels got themselves into a sticky situation this week at Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary.
It was something Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen has never seen in her almost 30 years of animal rescues.
She called it “sap tail.”
Five baby squirrels got stuck together with tree sap and caught up in some roots on Wednesday.
Staff at the sanctuary called Cohen when the mother became aggressive to protect her babies.
But the job called for backup so Cohen got help from her colleagues, Erin Mallette, regional animal control officer for Millis and Medway, and Mallette’s assistant, Kelley Ward.
“They ended up getting all stuck together and it was a monumental feat to figure out how the heck we were going to get them untangled,” Cohen said in a statement about the squirrels.
The squirrels had knotted their tails and bodies together and were stuck to the ground, tangled in roots, Cohen said.
“This was my first time playing ‘squirrel puzzle,’” she said.
The animal control officers decided to bundle them up and get them to Main Street Veterinary Hospital in Millis.
The job required more hands and drugs to sedate the animals in order to safely treat them, Cohen said.
Once at the animal hospital, the animal control officers worked with Dr. Delerys Rullan Cardec and her medical team.
“After a lot of mineral oil, gas sedation, and then rehydration they were brought back to Stony Brook to be released back to their mom,” Cohen said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
