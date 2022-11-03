RT 95 North Back Up
Buy Now

Traffic backs up on Interstate 95 North in Attleboro.

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

How are you getting around these days? How would you like to get around? And what’s changed since the pandemic?

Those are some of the questions the area’s planning agency, Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD), is seeking answers to as it updates its Regional Transportation Plan.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.