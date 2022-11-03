How are you getting around these days? How would you like to get around? And what’s changed since the pandemic?
Those are some of the questions the area’s planning agency, Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD), is seeking answers to as it updates its Regional Transportation Plan.
SPREDD serves Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk. Some communities have links to the survey on their municipal websites as well.
The Regional Transportation Plan is a needs assessment of the area’s transportation infrastructure, including the associated costs to maintain this system. It is designed to be updated every four years.
The survey asks respondents what they see as the area’s transportation needs, such as more or more reliable mass transit.
It asks what spending priorities should be on transportation, including more bike lanes.
And it seeks information on how people travel most days and how that’s changed since COVID-19.
The survey ends with a few demographic questions.
It takes about five minutes to complete.
