TAUNTON -- The Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District has been awarded $880,000 from the federal government to do a traffic study in its 27 communities to determine what roads and intersections are dangerous.
The state chipped in $220,000, so the total for the study is $1.1 million.
It’s known as the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” grant.
“It will be used to create a safety action plan for the Southeastern Massachusetts region,” SRPEDD Principal Transportation Planner Jacqueline Jones said in a email to The Sun Chronicle.
Over the next five years, the U.S. Department of Transportation will dole out about $5 billion throughout the nation to improve streets and roads.
The goal will be to enhance safety and reduce or eliminate “roadway fatalities and serious injuries … including pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation and all motor vehicle users,” Jones said.
She said the study will qualify projects for funding in future years.
The study area for the Action Plan covers all of SRPEDD’s cities and towns including Attleboro and six of its surrounding communities including Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
The total 27 cities and towns have a combined population of over 633,000.
