Route 1 Cross Wrentham
Buy Now

A cross bearing the name and photo of Kerri Coppinger of Woonsocket was placed on the side of Route 1 in Wrentham last March after she was killed in a crash along the dangerous stretch of highway.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

TAUNTON -- The Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District has been awarded $880,000 from the federal government to do a traffic study in its 27 communities to determine what roads and intersections are dangerous.

The state chipped in $220,000, so the total for the study is $1.1 million.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.