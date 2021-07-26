REHOBOTH — A struggling, small dairy farm that a family member says has endured “nothing but hardship and tragedy” is trying to raise over $80,000 to replace a barn that was heavily damaged by a windstorm.
Bettencourt Dairy Farm sits on 80 acres on Simmons Street and has been in the Bettencourt family since 1891. It’s the longest-run family-owned farm in Rehoboth.
The farm’s barn appeared to be picked up and thrown down by high winds during a storm earlier this year, owner Paul Bettencourt said.
The farm has been struggling in recent years, especially with the pandemic, he said.
It sells raw milk, eggs, cheese, corn and meat.
The restaurant shutdowns impacted cheese sales, and over half the farm’s corn crop was wiped out last summer due to lack of rain, according to Bettencourt.
Now the farm’s future is in doubt because of the loss of the barn, which housed not only cows but horses and will cost an estimated $80,000 to replace — a price tag the family says it can’t afford. They didn’t have insurance.
The Bettencourts have already had to sell some of their cows and need a rebuilt barn or face the prospect of selling more animals.
Bonnie Bettencourt, Paul’s wife, is organizing the GoFundMe drive.
“We are a very small dairy farm and live hand to mouth because of Covid,” she said on the GoFundMe page. “We cannot afford to rebuild the barn on our own. We didn’t have insurance as no one will cover farms any more.
“We’ve had nothing but hardship and tragedy going on. We need help. Our cows will freeze this winter without proper shelter. Please help out this little farm if you can. We’re barely afloat. This is where your food comes from and not an easy lifestyle. We do it because we are farmers at heart, win or lose...mostly lose.”
So far, $5,916 has been raised from 97 donors toward the $82,000 goal.
“Just an amazing outpouring,” Bonnie Bettencourt said. “Please continue to share as we are still a long way away from our goal! Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts!! You have no idea how much this means to us and keeping this farm alive!”
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://ie.gofundme.com/f/our-barn-fell-down-cows-at-Bettencourt-need-help.
