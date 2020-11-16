NORTON — St. Mary’s Church was closed over the weekend and will remain closed this week after a congregant tested positive for the coronavirus.
The church, at Route 123 and Power Street, is continuing to stream services over its Facebook page but has suspended the outdoor distribution of communion.
The Rev. Timothy Reis, the pastor of the church, made the announcement during a video posted Saturday on church’s Facebook page. There was also a notice on the church’s website.
Reis said the person attended the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass on Nov. 7 and that the church was notified of the positive test result just before Mass on Saturday afternoon.
The planned streaming of the Mass was canceled and the church worship area was cleaned Saturday night, Reis said.
“We ask that you keep this person in your prayers and everyone who is suffering from this terrible virus,” Reis said.
“May God continue to watch over our parish and grant healing to all the victims of COVID-19,” he said.
Church officials have contacted the local board of health and are in the process of conducting contact tracing of individuals who may have had close contact with the infected congregant, Reis said.
The development comes as the state and the nation is experiencing an increase in coronavirus infections after a lull during the summer.
