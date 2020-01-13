ATTLEBORO — The Portuguese Mass at St. Vincent de Paul may be on the way back.
Paulo Salgueiro says he and other parishioners met with Fall River Diocese Bishop Edgar da Cunha on the issue last month and were able to hammer out an agreement.
According to Salgueiro, da Cunha said that if parishioners could collect 50 signatures of those who would commit to attending a Sunday morning Portuguese language Mass, the bishop would “experiment” with bringing it back.
Diocesan spokesman John Kearns said da Cunha, who’s currently in Brazil visiting his family, would try to find a Portuguese speaking priest who could provide the service as long as there are “a sufficient number of parishioners” willing to attend on a “sustained basis.”
Salgueiro said he and a number of others have gone door-to door in the neighborhood off Thacher Street where St. Vincent de Paul is located and have come up with 55 people who’ve made the commitment to attend the Portuguese Mass.
Some were emotional, he said.
“There were some people who cried at the door,” Salgueiro said. “This means a lot to them.”
St. Vincent de Paul is on Linden Street in a heavily Portuguese part of the city.
The Portuguese American Club is located in the same neighborhood on Prairie Avenue.
Parish priest Dariusz Kalinowski canceled the Portuguese Mass in July due to a lack of Portuguese-speaking priests and what appeared to be declining interest in the service.
However, the cancellation upset many.
Salgueiro said some parishioners decided to go elsewhere to hear Mass in their native language.
LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Seekonk and a church in Cumberland, R.I. are three of the churches to which they’ve gone, Salgueiro said.
The cancellation came as a shock to the Portuguese community, whose members said their support for the church with both labor and cash over the years deserved greater consideration from the diocese.
