ATTLEBORO — A church that has served as a home to the city’s Portuguese community will no longer be a parish of its own, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River has announced.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 71 Linden St. will not close its doors, however. It will regain its historic name of Holy Ghost Church and continue to serve as a chapel of St. John the Evangelist. The two churches have operated under a single pastor, jointly known as the Roman Catholic Community of Attleboro.
Under a decree from Bishop Edgar da Cunha of the Fall River Diocese, the property and records, as well as the debts, of St. Vincent de Paul will go to St. John’s when St. Vincent‘s officially goes out of business (the technical term is “suppressed”) as of Jan. 1. Spanish and Portuguese Masses will continue at Holy Ghost Church. The Rev. Craig Pregana will continue as pastor of both churches. He could not be reached for comment Friday night.
It was unclear if the various charitable activities of St. Vincent’s, including the annual Holy Ghost Festival, a fixture in the city since 1974, would continue.
The Roman Catholic parishes of St. Joseph and Holy Ghost merged into a single parish located at the former Holy Ghost Church on Linden Street, in 2013. The churches already shared a pastor with St. John the Evangelist in an arrangement that began earlier that year.
St. Joseph’s on South Main Street eventually became the home of the Holy Family Coptic Orthodox Church.
The combined parish, with a large number of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking members, became the Church of St. Vincent de Paul. Offering Masses in English, Spanish and Portuguese, it was only the third trilingual parish in the Fall River Diocese.
The change did not always go smoothly.
In February 2020, the Rev. Dariusz Kalinowski, then pastor of the dual parish, informed parishioners of his decision to resign in a terse statement in the parish bulletin after months of controversy over his decision to end the Portuguese Masses at St. Vincent de Paul.
The bishop brought those Masses back on a “trial basis” and they have continued at St. Vincent de Paul. Pregana was brought aboard as pastor of the combined parish in March of that year.
Holy Ghost was established as a parish in 1921, serving the Portuguese-speaking community centered in the Lonicut area of the city. The current church on Linden Street was dedicated in 1964.
This is not the first closing of a Roman Catholic parish in the city.
St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, a landmark on South Main Street for 137 years and the center of religious life for scores of French Canadian immigrants, their descendants and others for more than a century, was demolished in 2013 after being closed by the diocese in 2010.
St. Stephen’s parishioners combined with those of St. Mary’s in Seekonk to form a new church, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, which is located in the former St. Mary’s Church.
Declining attendance and a shortage of ordained priests has affected all of the city’s parishes.
Where once there were five Catholic parishes in Attleboro, now only St. John’s and St. Theresa of the Child Jesus in South Attleboro remain.
