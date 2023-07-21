FALL RIVER — The prosecution rested its double murder case against a North Attleboro man Friday but not before a lone survivor told the jury the attack on his friends was unprovoked and that he tried to stop it before he was stabbed too.

Eric Lundstedt, the prosecution’s star witness, testified in Fall River Superior Court that he attempted to prevent Daniel Randall from stabbing his two friends during a party at Randall’s house on Aug. 29, 2019, but “failed to do so.”

