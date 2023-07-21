FALL RIVER — The prosecution rested its double murder case against a North Attleboro man Friday but not before a lone survivor told the jury the attack on his friends was unprovoked and that he tried to stop it before he was stabbed too.
Eric Lundstedt, the prosecution’s star witness, testified in Fall River Superior Court that he attempted to prevent Daniel Randall from stabbing his two friends during a party at Randall’s house on Aug. 29, 2019, but “failed to do so.”
Lundstedt said that after seeing Randall, who was then 19, stab Aidan Hanrahan in the neck, he and Joshua Lemken, 21, went to protect Hanrahan before Randall stabbed them.
“I tried to subdue Daniel. I charged him,” Lundstedt, who is now 25, said during his roughly hour-long testimony. He added that Randall stabbed him in the stomach before he was attacked again at the door.
The knife attack was an unprovoked and deadly end to what was supposed to be a night to celebrate Hanrahan’s 21st birthday, as the young men drank liquor nips, smoked marijuana and intended to gamble at a casino later on, according to the prosecution.
Hanrahan suffered a severed carotid artery and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lemken, who is also known as Joshua Walter, died just after midnight at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Lundstedt had surgery at Rhode Island Hospital for a stab wound to his stomach. He also said he had plastic surgery for wounds to his face and ear, and stood in front of the jury to show a large scar on his left check.
Randall’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington of Brockton, has argued that his client acted in self-defense when he was attacked in his cramped bedroom by the three older men.
Randall, now 23, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem.
Randall turned around from the witness table when Lundstedt’s name was called to testify, but turned back in his seat as Lundstedt entered the courtroom. Other than to look toward Randall when asked to identify him, Lundstedt kept his attention on the lawyers asking him questions.
During his testimony, Lundstedt said he purchased a 10-rack of 100-proof root beer nips for Hanrahan’s birthday celebration, which continued at Randall’s house. He said Randall, who was only an acquaintance of his, did not drink any of the nips but smoked his own marijuana while the others shared Hanrahan’s.
After drinking all the root beer nips, Lundstedt said he and Lemken left to get more from a nearby liquor store. There was no change in the mood in the room when they returned, Lundstedt testified.
“We were just chilling, listening to music and playing video games,” he said.
At one point, Lundstedt said he videotaped the men partying on Facebook Live for a group called International High Life, so everyone in the group could wish Hanrahan a happy birthday. The brief video was played for the jury, showing the young men partying. Randall, Lundstedt testified, was not in the room when he made the video.
Hanrahan joked about Randall being a snitch for telling police about him “pranking” Randall by ordering pizzas to his house, and heard Hanrahan tell Randall he owed him $200, Lundstedt testified.
But Lundstedt maintained that Hanrahan’s comments were made in a joking manner and that there was no animosity between Hanrahan and Randall.
After Randall attacked the men, Lundstedt testified there was so much blood on the floor that when he and Lemken tried to run out of Randall’s second-floor bedroom, they slipped and tumbled down the stairs into the kitchen on the first floor.
Randall chased after the men before Lemken, who moments earlier had been stabbed in the chest, was stabbed twice in the back before collapsing, according to the prosecution.
Lundstedt said he tried to unlock the door to get out of the house before Randall stabbed him in the back of the head, ear and buttocks. He turned to fight off Randall, who slashed him across the face and neck, Lundstedt said.
“I grabbed the blade with my hand and I twisted it out of his,” Lundstedt testified, adding the knife slipped out of his hands before Randall picked it up and ran out of the house.
During cross examination, Lundstedt denied the men went to Randall’s house to rob him and said he did not know Hanrahan to sell drugs. He said the men were “busting balls” and “roughhousing” in the room but denied it was confrontational.
When pressed by Reddington about whether the stabbings were unprovoked and for no reason, Lundstedt replied, “That’s correct.”
The trial will resume Monday with the defense opening its case. There are eight witnesses on the defense list.
They include the girlfriend of Randall’s father, who was home at the time of the stabbings.
When asked by The Sun Chronicle whether his client would testify, Reddington said he has not determined that.
Lundstedt’s appearance came on the third day of the testimony in the trial. It was an emotional day for the families of the dead men, who wiped away tears or left the courtroom when a medical examiner described the injuries to the men as autopsy photos were displayed.
Judge Thomas J. Perrino told the lawyers closing arguments could start Tuesday or Wednesday.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.