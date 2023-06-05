MANSFIELD -- Residents on Erick Road were told to shelter in place and a regional SWAT team was called to assist local police for some sort of standoff at a residence around midnight
The incident ended peacefully several hours later Monday morning, police said in a statement.
Local police were assisted by officers with the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council.
At least two dozen officers in tactical gear and K9 units responded, according to one resident in a social media post.
The incident remains under investigation.
Police said they would release more information later today. The Sun Chronicle will update this story as information becomes available.
