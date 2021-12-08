A movie featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and scenes filmed in North Attleboro and at Wheaton College in Norton hits theaters Thursday.
“Don’t Look Up,” a satire starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, will be showing at Showcase de Lux theaters in North Attleboro and at Patriot Place in Foxboro.
The movie will also debut on Netflix Dec. 24.
Theatergoers will be able to see if the scenes filmed in the area made it to the big screen or ended up on the cutting room floor.
Film crews were at Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine & Spirits on Route 1 in North Attleboro last February and at Wheaton College last November. Lawrence was seen on the set during filming at the Wheaton campus “dimple.”
Filming also took place in Boston, Brockton and Worcester among other Massachusetts locations.
DiCaprio and Lawrence play star-crossed astronomers who discover that a large meteor is on a collision course with Earth, and they go on a media tour to warn people.
Besides the big stars, Foxboro resident Juri Love and her 11-year-old son Jaden Onwuakor filmed scenes for the movie. Love is a correspondent for The Foxboro Reporter.
The film is written and directed by Adam McKay, an actor, comedian and screenwriter who co-wrote films including “Anchorman” and “Talladega Nights.”
