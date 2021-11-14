ATTLEBORO — The prosecution’s star witness against a Boston man on trial for a 2017 slaying at an Attleboro home is expected to take the witness stand Monday.
Archie Charles, 28, a former Attleboro man, is expected to testify in Fall River Superior Court against accused murderer Jaquan Cohen, 30.
Charles, who met Cohen when they were children, reached an agreement with the prosecution to offer his testimony about the Dec. 4, 2017 slaying of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare.
He is the prosecution’s last witness and the only one who can directly pin the slaying on Cohen after five days of testimony from witnesses, including the residents of the South Avenue home.
James Burrus, 36, and his mother Dawna Gyukeri-Burrus, testified that two Black men armed with guns forced their way into their home but neither one could identify the shooter.
Authorities recovered a spent 9 mm shell casing inside Burrus’ home and a bullet of the same caliber inside Cohen’s apartment. But the gun used in the killing was never found.
After authorities tracked down the getaway car seen fleeing the scene by James Burrus after the shooting, Charles turned himself in and cooperated with police.
In an agreement with the prosecution, Charles admitted to being the getaway driver and pleaded guilty in 2018 to manslaughter.
He is serving a 8- to 11-year prison sentence for a charge that carries a 20-year maximum sentence.
Cohen’s lawyer, Mark Wester of Hudson, told The Sun Chronicle the prosecution’s case rests on Charles and suggested he was not credible.
Charles told authorities he was part of a plan to rob 10 pounds of marijuana from James Burrus and recruited Cohen and Job Williams to commit the robbery because Burrus did not know them.
Williams, 37, also of Boston, was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, home invasion, armed assault with intent to rob and unlawful possession of a firearm.
During his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Lopes told the jury Charles told the men the robbery “would be easy.”
The plan went awry when Pomare, a close friend of Burrus, was fatally shot in the face in the living room after waking up during the ruckus, according to testimony.
Pomare, an Attleboro native who was visiting from California, had been asleep on the couch and was not expected to be in the house, authorities said.
Charles told investigators Cohen admitted to shooting Pomare and was unaware he had a gun. He told authorities Cohen claimed Pomare charged at him but Burrus testified Pomare did not move.
In a court filing, prosecutors say Charles told them Cohen agreed to take part in the robbery because “Christmas was coming and the defendant needed money.”
If Charles fails to abide by his agreement with the prosecution or if any statements he makes are found to be untrue, the pact and his change of plea could be nullified, according to a sentencing document filed in his case.
The robbery plot was hatched hours before the shooting by Devaun Petigny, 29, of Attleboro, who knew Burrus and was familiar with the layout of Burrus’ home, according to prosecutors.
During his testimony, Burrus said he traded a small amount of marijuana for crack cocaine from a Pawtucket man at Petigny’s home and told the two men he had about 10 pounds of marijuana.
During a meeting before the shooting at Petigny’s house, Charles, Cohen and Williams agreed to split the marijuana, according to prosecutors, but nothing was ultimately taken.
Petigny pleading guilty to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit a home invasion and conspiracy to commit robbery and is serving a 6- to 8-year prison sentence.
