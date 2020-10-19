ATTLEBORO — An uptick in coronavirus cases has forced the state to put off the resumption of jury trials until at least the beginning of November.
The earliest potential start date for jury trials will be Nov. 9, Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey said Friday.
The Office of Jury Commissioner is cancelling jurors summoned for the weeks of Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, Carey said.
“We continue to review building systems to minimize any risk to jurors, court users and court staff,” Carey said.
“We are following CDC guidance in terms of occupancy levels and want to take a few more weeks to prepare. This is a complicated process, given the coordination required,” the judge said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Judge Daniel O’Shea, the presiding judge in Attleboro District Court, has already said any jury trials in Attleboro will be transferred to the Taunton District Court building because social distancing space in the Attleboro courthouse is inadequate for jurors.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, courts are currently open to the public on a limited basis. The number of people allowed inside court buildings is limited and many pretrial proceedings are being conducted remotely by teleconferencing.
Courts have been working toward the gradual resumption of jury trials. Plans call for initially conducting a limited number of jury trials, with six-person juries in a designated number of courthouses.
In Bristol County, trials are expected to start in Fall River District Court in the Fall River Justice Center. In Norfolk County, jury trials are expected in Dedham court buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.