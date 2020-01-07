NORTH ATTLEBORO — For the third time in recent years, the state has rejected the town’s request for financial help to plan for renovating the high school, but school officials are not giving up.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb told the school committee Monday that if they “double down” and keep applying for funding, he thinks the state will eventually approve the request.
He said he believes North Attleboro “is on the cusp” of being approved.
Holcomb said the state did not give him a detailed explanation for why North Attleboro was turned down, only that the “acuity of need” among other school departments across the state was greater.
A spokeswoman for the state School Building Authority could not be reached for comment.
There were 61 applications, or statements of interest, to the authority for funding to help pay for feasibility studies, but only 11 were approved.
Director of facilities Kyle Kummer explained Tuesday that the feasibility study would be a detailed account of the deficiencies in the high school building.
The problems the school department have identified in the high school, built in 1973, include the electric heating system, plumbing, lighting, the windows, the lack of natural lighting in some rooms due to the lack of windows, and the smallness of some classrooms, Kummer said. Various mechanical systems are “more than 50 years old,” he said. “They’re at the end of their life.”
North Attleboro officials would like to either renovate the existing high school, put an addition on, or build a new school. Holcomb said if the idea gets approval the state would likely pay for 50 to 53 percent of the costs.
He said his team will begin preparing to submit another application for the high school.
In the meantime, he said, school officials also want to develop an application for financial help in planning for renovations or replacement of aging elementary schools.
One idea, he said, is to combine Community, Amvet and Roosevelt elementary schools into one larger school to be built on land where Amvet now sits.
