The state Attorney General’s Office has announced a $3.5 million settlement with Aspen Dental to resolve claims the national dental chain, which has two local offices, cheated thousands of Massachusetts consumers.
Aspen Dental, which has offices in Attleboro and Seekonk, was sued in December 2021 by then Attorney General Maura Healey, now the state’s governor, for alleged deceptive advertising.
The AG’s lawsuit alleged Aspen Dental engaged in a multi-faceted scheme to deceive consumers into purchasing dental services and products at the more than 25 Aspen Dental-branded dental offices in Massachusetts.
A consent judgment, entered in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, settles the lawsuit that alleged Aspen Dental violated the state Consumer Protection Law with a series of bait-and-switch advertising campaigns.
The suit also contended the business failed to adhere to assurances made to the AG’s Office in a 2014 settlement addressing similar conduct.
The state’s litigation claimed Aspen Dental engaged in numerous deceptive advertising and marketing practices, including charging patients for services it advertised as “free,” as well as advertising that it worked with “all” insurance when it did not accept MassHealth, the Massachusetts Medicaid program that includes dental coverage.
The consent judgment follows an April 2022 court order that prohibited Aspen Dental from running “all insurance” advertisements without adequate disclosures.
“Deceptive advertisements like these can harm our most vulnerable patients looking for affordable dental care,” Acting AG Bessie Dewar said. “(The) settlement prevents misleading advertising by Aspen Dental and puts money back in the hands of impacted patients.”
Under the terms of the settlement, Aspen Dental will pay $3.5 million including by returning up to $750,000 to patients who paid for new patient examinations, X-rays and oral cancer screenings.
The settlement also prohibits Aspen Dental from using advertisements that misleadingly offer “free” services, state that Aspen Dental works with “all” insurance, reference guarantees or denture prices, or indicate that Aspen Dental offices have “no hidden fees.”
It also contains restrictions related to communications concerning oral cancer screenings and debt collection.
Aspen Dental sent consumers to debt collectors over bills for services it had advertised as “free,” the suit said.
The company has strongly denied the charges, maintaining old information was used by the AG’s office and it had followed the state’s requests for several years.
In The Sun Chronicle area, Aspen has dental offices at 227 Washington St. (Route 1) in Attleboro and in Seekonk Square off Route 6 in Seekonk.
It has over 200,000 annual patient visits in Massachusetts.
Across the country, the company has over 900 dental offices.