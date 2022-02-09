NORTH ATTLEBORO — There was good news and bad news about the school department’s efforts to get the state to help fund renovations to some of the district’s aging facilities.
With the support of the town council, the school department submitted a “statement of interest” last year, the first step in having the Massachusetts School Building Authority give a favorable look at aid for work at the Community and Amvet elementary schools, as well as the high school. The town also set aside $1 million in free cash funds for the initial phase of the study.
Superintendent John Antonucci told the school committee Monday night the agency had determined that applications for “Amvet and Community schools are not being invited into the MSBA’s eligibility period at this time.”
Help for North Attleboro High School, however, may be a different story.
Antonucci said the state agency, which provides funding to help in school renovations and replacements, had called about the town’s “readiness” to participate in the future on the high school request. He said the authority had asked if there was support from the town and available funding for the first phase of the program to complete a feasibility study. The superintendent confirmed there was.
“We are waiting to hear back from the MSBA, which has a meeting on March 2,” Antonucci said.
Justin Pare, town council president who serves as a non-voting member of the school board, said the town had tried in the past to spark some interest from the state. “We have tried to do this for as long as I have been involved,” Pare said. “It’s amazing that it actually happened.”
The superintendent cautioned that the process is in the early stages. “But it’s nice to be asked if we are ready,” he said.