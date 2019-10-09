ATTLEBORO — The state Cannabis Control Commission will allow Nova Farms to continue to grow and harvest its current inventory of marijuana in the Berkshires town of Sheffield, but its licenses to do business in Attleboro remain suspended.
The commission suspended the six licenses held by the company in September after one of its partners, Mark P. Rioux, 36, of North Attleboro, was charged with drug conspiracy in connection with an alleged illegal pot growing operation inside two warehouses at Eddy Square.
But late last month, an Attleboro District Court tossed out the case against Rioux after his lawyer argued there was a lack of evidence.
Last week, the commission amended the company’s license so it can continue cultivating its marijuana farm in Sheffield.
But a commission spokesperson said Wednesday the licenses for the company remain suspended.
“The commission declines further comment as the investigation into Nova Farms remains ongoing,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Nova Farms, also known as the Bristol County Wellness Center, plans to open medical and recreational marijuana businesses at 34 Extention St. in Attleboro. The six licenses encompass all operations in Attleboro and Sheffield.
A Nova Farms official has said the company had nothing to do with the 143 marijuana plants and cultivation equipment seized by police July 16 inside two warehouses at Eddy Square.
Two Rhode Island men, Marshall Muir, 39, and Charles Doughty, 42, have pleaded innocent to trafficking in marijuana in connection with the Eddy Square operation.
