State and local officials are urging residents to enjoy a safe Fourth of July holiday by leaving fireworks to the professionals while the state police continue a crackdown on individuals bringing in illegal fireworks from outside the state.
State police have issued summons to about 30 people and seized thousands of dollars worth of fireworks since last weekend.
Channel 5 reported that the manager of a Seabrook, N.H., fireworks store said she saw state police videotaping customers and writing down license plates in the store parking lot.
Fireworks are legal in New Hampshire.
A spokesman for the state police did not respond to an email from The Sun Chronicle about whether any Attleboro-area residents were charged in the operation and where the fireworks were seized.
The possession, use and sale of all fireworks without a professional license is against the law in Massachusetts, and punishable by confiscation, fine, or jail.
Fines range from $100 to $1,000, and some violations could carry a one-year jail sentence. It is also illegal for private citizens to purchase fireworks legally elsewhere and then transport them into the state, according to state police.
Meanwhile, local and state fire officials are urging residents to leave the fireworks to professionals, citing the dangers of the devices.
According to the state Department of Fire Services and state police, fire departments statewide reported more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks from 2012 to 2021.
In addition to the 43 injuries to firefighters and $2.1 million in damages attributed to these fires, medical facilities in the state reported 31 severe burn injuries extending to 5% or more of the victims’ bodies that were caused by illegal fireworks, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
Officials emphasized that fireworks, including sparklers and firecrackers, are especially unsafe around children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of over 1,800 degrees, hotter than the melting point of glass and aluminum.
According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 1,600 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 900 with sparklers were reported in 2020, accounting for almost 10% of all fireworks-related injuries that year. Of the 900 injuries from sparklers, 44% were to children under the age 5.