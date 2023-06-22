ATTLEBORO -- State and local police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious fire that erupted at a small vacant house early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. at 9 Pond St. North off Read St., a single-story ranch-style house.
Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said the fire started in a corner of the living room and “we consider it highly suspicious.”
The house has been vacant for some time, has no utilities and has fallen in disrepair, he said.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the living room although there was heat and smoke damage throughout the house.
Firefighters were at the scene for about 1 ½ hours, Birch said, and no one was reported injured fighting the blaze.
The damage was estimated at at least $50,000.
City records show it has been owned by Santander Bank in Wilmington, Del., since 2020. It is currently assessed at $194,400.
The fire is being investigated by local firefighters and police and state police assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
